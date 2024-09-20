Bilawal vows constitutional court ‘come what may’

PPP chief says such a court necessary to address political and constitutional injustices. Criticises former chief justices for promoting political activism. Urges lawyers to raise voice for constitutional reforms.

ISLAMABAD - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to establish a constitutional court “come what may,” fulfilling a vision laid out by his late mother, Benazir Bhutto.

Speaking at a meeting with the People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) here on Thursday, Bilawal highlighted the need for such a court to address political and constitutional injustices, including those suffered by his own family, particularly the judicial execution of his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal emphasized that late prime minister Benazir Bhutto had envisioned a constitutional court to handle cases with political implications, especially after the authority to appoint judges shifted from the Prime Minister to the Chief Justice through judicial interventions. He noted that efforts to correct this imbalance were part of the 18th Constitutional Amendment and cited international examples like the US, where legislators play an important role in judicial appointments.

He criticized former Chief Justices like Iftikhar Chaudhary, Saqib Nisar, and Gulzar Ahmed for promoting “political activism” that he claims has weaponized sections of the Constitution. While expressing gratitude to the current bench, including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Bilawal questioned how ordinary citizens can expect timely justice when even his family had to wait five decades for it.

Bilawal reaffirmed his commitment to creating the constitutional court, stressing that judicial reforms are essential for ensuring justice is more accessible to the people. He argued that 15 per cent of the Supreme Court’s caseload is constitutional, consuming a disproportionate amount of the court’s time, and called for separate constitutional courts to handle these cases. Additionally, he proposed that provincial courts should have a role in addressing constitutional matters, as 50 per cent of their cases also relate to such issues.

He called for legislation to provide swift and meaningful relief to those seeking justice and urged the legal community to support these amendments.

Bilawal also addressed resistance from some lawyers, accusing them of hiding behind state interests to oppose reforms while benefiting from personal affiliations with judges.

The PPP leader stressed that his party has always championed judicial empowerment and expressed concern about the increasing politicization of the legal profession, which he believes undermines democracy. Recalling his grandfather’s role in setting the minimum age for judges at 40 (later raised to 45 by Ziaul Haq), Bilawal said he would prefer lowering it to 35 to give younger lawyers more opportunities.

Bilawal urged the PLF to make their voices heard in the push for constitutional reforms and expressed confidence that, if successful, lawyers would play a key role in shaping the future of the judiciary.

“If the PPP succeeds in achieving its aims, the lawyers will also have a say in the process and contribute their expertise,” he said.

