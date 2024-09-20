Cary Daba’ replacement announced as Suzuki Bolan discontinued

Pak Suzuki has officially discontinued the production of its iconic Bolan minivan, locally known as ‘Cary Daba’.

The Suzuki Bolan has served as a multi-passenger vehicle and has been widely used for commercial purposes.

However, its outdated design and lack of safety features have led to declining sales, making it ripe for replacement.



According to sources, the final chassis number of the ‘Cary Daba’ rolled off the production line with the marking 01151691.

Suzuki has announced that the Cary Daba will be replaced by the Suzuki Every, a more modern and feature-rich minivan. The Suzuki Every was unveiled at a recent auto show, and its launch is expected to take place in mid-October, pending import challenges.

For the record, the prices of the Suzuki Bolan variants at the time of discontinuation were:

– Bolan VX Euro II: Rs1,940,000

– Suzuki Bolan Cargo Van Euro II: Rs1,944,000.

Back in May, Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced a price decrease of up to Rs710,000 on car models.