Child Protection Unit inaugurated in Mardan

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), in collaboration with UNICEF, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) in Mardan. The ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, civil society representatives, academia, and children from District Mardan. Jamal Shah, District Officer Social Welfare, highlighted the CPU’s importance in safeguarding children’s rights and welfare in the region.

Wisam Hazem, Program Manager UNICEF Peshawar, thanked the KP government for initiating the CPU, commending the district administration and the KPCPWC for their leadership. He affirmed UNICEF’s ongoing support and emphasized the need for a collective effort in protecting children.

The event featured presentations on the development of child protection systems in KP, with Ijaz Khan, Deputy Chief Protection Officer, providing an overview of key advancements, including child protection courts and the establishment of a helpline.

MPA Zarshad Khan, Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee, was the Chief Guest and lauded the CPU’s role in ensuring a safe environment for children. The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the CPU for guests.