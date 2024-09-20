Friday, September 20, 2024
China launches 6 new satellites into space

Web Desk
1:50 PM | September 20, 2024
China on Friday launched six new satellites into space, state media reported.

The Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02B 01-06 satellites were sent into space from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi province.

A home-built Long March-2D carrier rocket carried the satellites, which entered the preset orbit successfully.

It was 536th flight mission of Chia’s Long March carrier rocket series.

The latest satellite launch comes a day after China launched two new BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) satellites.

BDS is China’s mega constellation of satellites in space, operational since 2020.​​​​​​​

