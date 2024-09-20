Chinese Embassy holds reception to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has said that joint efforts of China and Pakistan have achieved fruitful outcomes covering all areas of common interests. The CPEC has an important role in Pakistan’s economic and social development and the friendship between both states was strong and deep as Pakistan was a brotherly country.

The ambassador expressed these remarks during a reception hosted by the Chinese embassy here on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of Founding Day of his country, that was largely attended among others by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as a Chief Guests.

Participants in the reception included civil and military officers, political figures, diplomats, journalists and elite of city, besides some Federal Ministers.

On the occasion, the ambassador mentioned the fast-growing China’s development under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. He added, China was taking new initiatives for its moderation and reformation in all sectors.

The Ambassador also spoke high about the contribution of Communist Party of China in their all-round national development.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his address on the occasion praised high visionary leadership of China for developing China as a strong and powerful State in comity of nations.

He said, people of Pakistan are proud of their all-weather friendship with China. He was confident their decades-old partnership will keep growing with a passage of time.

President added, their mutual friendship is a great source of peace and prosperity world over. We are reliable friends for all time to come.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said it was momentous occasion, celebrating the 75th anniversary of China.

He said this friendship is unbreakable and unshakable. He appreciated China’s support at the level of IMF. We are highly obliged for it.

Shahbaz Sharif praised President Xi’s Belt and Road initiative and said it was contributing immensely in achieving economic prosperity in the entire region. He said Pakistan fully supports China’s position on its core issues.

Referring to CPEC, the Prime Minister hoped its 2nd phase will help to further develop important sectors like agriculture and mineral.

He said, they are looking forward for Chinese Premier’s visit to Pakistan, hoping it will push forward their bilateral ties to a new height.

The Chinese Ambassador in his address further said “Over the past 75 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese nation has realized a tremendous leap-over from standing up, growing prosperous to becoming strong.

He also said that the Chinese people, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with President Xi Jinping at its core, and the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, are creating a new history of China’s development in the new era with unwavering confidence.

“We are also pleased to see that the brotherly people of Pakistan share the same historical responsibility of national rejuvenation and the commitment to building a strong and prosperous country.”

Standing at a new historical starting point, we are willing to take the opportunity of implementing the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee to join hands with the brotherly people of Pakistan to promote the modernization of our respective countries.