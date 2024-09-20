CM apprises MPAs of public welfare projects of her govt

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Marryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to establish PHA in every city to ensure its beautification. Chairing a meeting of the Assembly Members from Sahiwal Division, the chief minister also directed them to restore traditional fairs (Melas) across Punjab. “Administration in every city should encourage and facilitate the local fairs.” Madam chief minister directed IG Police to establish a Dolphin force in every city. She also directed the relevant authorities to operationalise the cardiology block in Sahiwal as soon as possible, besides meeting the shortage of faculty in Sahiwal Medical College. The CM sought a comprehensive plan for the promotion of religious tourism in Pakpattan, and directed the people responsible to complete the construction, repair and decoration of Baba Faridganj Shukar’s shrine at the earliest. She also directed the authorities to improve law and order situation in Sahiwal Division. Madam chief minister reviewed a plan for Archaeological Conservation and Tourist Facilitation in Harappa. She directed to set up Model Agri Malls in Sahiwal and Okara. She said,”We are curing the ills of the last four to five years.” “Everything is not perfect but it is improving fast.I confess under oath that until today no one has been appointed in the province on anybody’s recommendation.” Posting in Punjab is being done on merit”, she remarked. Madam Chief Minister said,”For the first time in Punjab, a new department is being formally created for the price control.” She added,”Price control committees are being reconstituted to control inflation.” She underscored,”I daily check on a live dashboard rates of food items.” She noted,”Inflation has come down for the first time, it did not happen by itself, rather it is because of our hectic efforts.” The CM noted,”It was considered an unpopular decision not to buy wheat, but it has lowered the prices of flour and bread for the people.” She said,”Increase in wheat price does not benefit farmers, but it makes the bread expensive.”

She added,”I am not after public appreciation, but trying to make such decisions that put minimum burden on people.” She highlighted,”I don’t believe in government rates, but check the ground facts myself.”

Madam chief minister said,”Punjab is the only province where bread is available for Rs 12, 13 and 14.” She added,”We are facing difficulty in making KPI-based scorecards for Deputy Commissioners.” She explained,”Deputy Commissioner KPI scorecard includes everything big and small meant for public ease and convenience.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted,”Administration takes place in the field from 6, 7 am to late night.” She said,”09 lakh applications have been received for the issuance of Kisan cards.” She added,”The cards will be made active in a few days and a loan of up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be available for a farmer for one cropping season on the card.” She lamented,”Middlemen used to blackmail farmers, some farmers even lost their lives due to this torture.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”We are starting an agricultural graduate internship program to advise farmers on best farming practices.” She added,”We will increase the number of houses in ‘Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar Program’. We will give more than 0.5 lakh houses.” She flashed,”The first and biggest scheme to provide housing loans on just ownership documents and identity card is being introduced.”

The CM said,”I have prevented increasing the monthly installment of ‘Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar Program’ from Rs 14,000.” She added,”Private hospitals and surgeons have been added to the children’s heart surgery card.” She apprised the MPAs,”Rs 15,000 will be given after every four months to a deserving disabled on Himat Card.” She further briefed them,”Minority cards will also be issued for widows and poor minority brethren.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Only Punjab is reducing transport fares due to falling oil prices.” She added,”600 roads are being restored across Punjab, the condition of roads in every city will change in a few months.” She noted,”There was no sanitation system in the whole of Punjab, but now the commissioners have been given a zero waste target.” She said,”They are picking up the dirt lying in the streets even for the last 10 years.” She added,”Police officers have been instructed to go to mosques for the convenience of people.”

The visiting Assembly Members said,”Inflation is decreasing, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is doing remarkable work.” They added,”Pakistan Muslim League (N) is a true sympathizer and benefactor of the farmers.” They noted,”For the first time, people’s money is being spent on public projects, we appreciate the Chief Minister for bringing public welfare projects to ensure ease and welfare of people.” They also thanked Madam Chief Minister for building roads of Sahiwal Division.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, SACM Zeeshan Malik and Members of the Provincial Assembly attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed, RPO, DC and other relevant officers were also present.