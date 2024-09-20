Friday, September 20, 2024
Court issues arrest warrants for Sahil Adeem

3:22 PM | September 20, 2024
A city court in Karachi has issued arrest warrants for prominent social media influencer Sahil Adeem. The warrants were issued due to his use of offensive language against the state, with a court order requiring his appearance on September 24.

This action follows a resolution presented to the Sindh Assembly, which condemned Adeem's derogatory comments about women made during a recent appearance on a private TV channel.

PPP lawmaker Marvi Faseeh introduced the resolution, asserting that his remarks violated religious, social, and legal values, causing significant distress among women.

During the show, Adeem claimed that 95% of women in the country were 'jahil' (ignorant), a statement he reiterated when challenged by a female audience member. The backlash against him has been intense, with various figures, including lawyer Jibran Nasir, publicly criticizing his remarks and conduct.

The resolution calls for stringent legal action against Adeem, emphasizing that his statements have disrespected the dignity of women and lawmakers like Marvi Faseeh in the Sindh Assembly.

