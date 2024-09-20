Dengue cases tally reaches 501 in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi - As many as, 57 new cases were recorded in Rawalpindi during past 24 hours, increasing the number of patients under-treatment in allied hospitals to 100.

According to the latest report released by the District Health Authority, this year’s total positive cases reached 501. Pothohar Town remains the top contributing and the most affected area.

27 patients from Pothohar Town were reported alone during the last 24 hours. Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas also reported 9 dengue patients in one day. The district administration along with allied departments had directed strict actions against violation of dengue SOP. The surveillance and response have been further enhanced to control any possible outbreak at a massive level.

Meanwhile, District Health Authority Rawalpindi has confirmed 4 deaths in the district due to dengue since last month. All the deaths were caused for late reporting to the relevant allied hospitals. Addressing to a media briefing here on Thursday, Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Rawalpindi confirmed the deaths saying the dengue outbreak has turned into endemic with gradual increase in the district. He appealed the citizens to follow dengue SOPs for the safety of life.

“Covered water tanks, monitor health symptoms to timely report to symptoms and take hygienic measures,” he said while highlighting the preventive measures. Giving details of the four casualties Dr. Asif said that Shayan, 17, was brought in THQ Kahuta on 10th September and was immediately transferred to BBH after being diagnosed as a seriously affected patient.

“However, he reported to the hospital too late to survive,” he said. The CEO further informed that patients, Tahira from Airport Housing Society and Samina from Shakrial were also brought late and couldn’t survive in the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.

The CEO stressed for the strict monitoring and immediate consultations with a registered medical practitioner (RMP) to avoid any untoward situation.

“Get blood examination, if platelet count is found less than 100000 this means you are affected,” he said for the general public information. He termed the recent dengue outbreak an ‘endemic’ in the district. Dr. Asif informed that a 300 bed facility was already available in the district’s allied hospitals. He appealed to the media and the general public to assist the health authority in spreading dengue information among the masses.

“Educational institutions, mosques and traders must come forward to create massive awareness on dengue preventive measures and treatment,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Ehsan Ghan, DHO Dengue Control informed that 21000 population of Chak Jalal Din area was reported to be among the most vulnerable, and was being dealt with 21 workers, 2 field hospitals and 2 Clinics on wheels to regularly monitor, diagnose and respond.

Dr. Ehsan underlined the need for exercising self responsibility by the citizens to avert the dangers of the endemic. Dr Ehsan while highlighting the strong reasoning of dengue rise said that unusual rains this year had furthered the dengue risk by providing conducive weather conditions to dengue larva growth. It is worth noting that dengue spread is accelerating in Rawalpindi district due to the most favouring weather underway.