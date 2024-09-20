Dist admin prioritizes citizens welfare in DI Khan

Dear ismail khan - Deputy Commissioner Sarah Reman has stated that the development and welfare of citizens is a top priority for the district administration.

“Providing prompt relief to the public is our top priority, and we will not tolerate any negligence in this regard,” the DC remarked during a revenue open court held in Kotjai, Tehsil Pharpur, under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address revenue department-related issues directly at residents’ doorsteps.

Alongside revenue department officials, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Sohni Saleem and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dera Sher Bahadur attended the event, where a large number of residents raised issues related to land transfers, Fard, registry, and other revenue matters.

The DC emphasized the district administration’s commitment to extending relief to citizens by delivering justice at their doorstep and resolving their problems swiftly. She added that holding such open courts (open courts) is part of these efforts.

The DC listened to the issues highlighted during the forum and issued orders for their resolution on the spot.

Residents praised the district administration for providing an opportunity for the prompt resolution of their problems and expressed hope that such open courts would continue.