Diversity of Bacteria in Pakistani Livestock Animals

A detailed study conducted at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore has revealed new insights into the microbiomes of Pakistani livestock, including sheep, goats, cows, and buffaloes. The research, which analysed 60 samples from vaginal, nasal, and gastrointestinal regions, has significant implications for the development of the livestock industry.

The study’s findings suggest that Pakistani livestock harbour a diverse microbiome, with microbial composition influenced by factors such as diet, age, and geographical location. Key bacterial genera identified as crucial for the digestion of carbohydrates, fibre, and proteins in adult animals include Lactobacillus, Ruminococcus, Bacteroides, and Prevotella.

More notably, the research highlighted bacterial genera linked to diseases in livestock, such as the pneumonia-causing Mannheimia and Biberstennia. The study also identified Corynebacterium in the vaginal tissues of goats affected by renal infections.

These findings are particularly significant for Pakistan’s livestock sector, which contributes 11% of the country’s total GDP. By understanding the intricate relationships between microbes and their hosts, biologists can make meaningful interventions to improve animal health.

Moreover, the study suggests that further research is needed to explore the microbiome of Pakistani livestock, particularly their interactions with fungi and viruses. The research framework provided by this study will guide future investigations and diagnostic efforts.

For a country like Pakistan, striving for economic growth and food security, this study is a prime example of scientific discovery with tangible benefits. There is great potential for microbiome research to enhance animal health, productivity, food safety, and overall national development.

ARIF ULLAH,

Lahore.