SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s elections for 2024-26 for corporate and associate class seats were won unopposed by Etihad Group candidates, announced Sohail Khawar Mir, chairman of Sialkot Chamber Election Democratic Group. Opponent group chairman Sohail Khawar Mir boycotted the election of the associate class like the corporate class election and demanded an audit of the votes.