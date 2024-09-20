Extremism Cancer

The cancer of religious extremism has taken deep root in Pakistan, spreading its dark tendrils across the nation. Many feared we would reach a point where nothing could be done to stop it, and perhaps that moment has arrived. The killing of a doctor from Umerkot, accused of sharing blasphemous posts on social media, during a staged police encounter in Mirpurkhas, is yet another instance of law enforcement acting as executors for hardline religious fundamentalists, killing those they are meant to protect under the guise of blasphemy.

Just weeks ago in Quetta, a police officer shot a man arrested for blasphemy, while a furious mob waited outside the police station. That officer was later celebrated by political parties, hailed as a hero, and the victim’s family was pressured into forgiving him and even lauding his actions in the name of religious righteousness. A similar story is unfolding in Mirpurkhas, where the police officer responsible for the killing was welcomed by religious leaders and even supported by fellow officers, either out of fear of the mob or due to their own warped beliefs.

These incidents are not only shocking but also disturbingly frequent. The perpetrators go unpunished, and the government’s inaction is glaring. Neither the PMLN government, the opposition, the armed forces, nor the judiciary have made any meaningful attempt to stand against these extrajudicial killings. The entire state appears paralysed by what it perceives as an insurmountable challenge.

If this continues, no one in Pakistan will be safe from the wrath of these religious extremists, and their killers will be given free rein by a public too cowed or complicit to stop them.