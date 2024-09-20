Friday, September 20, 2024
Family health mobile unit inaugurated

APP
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BURAEWALA   -   Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Initiatives Monitoring Committee Yousaf Kaselya inaugurated the “Family Health Mobile Unit” in Buraewala. District Officer Population Welfare Vehari Ghufran Saqib Chopra gave a briefing on public health facilities. Yousuf Kaselya said providing public health facilities at doorsteps of people was the top priority of the Punjab chief minister. The purpose of the Family Health Mobile Unit was to provide free services and awareness to families. Family Health Mobile Units had been made functional, offering services related to maternal and child health.

APP

