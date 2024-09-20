Federal cabinet approves SC Practice amendment ordinance

The federal cabinet has approved the Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance 2024, which enhances the authority of the chief justice of Pakistan. The ordinance, amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023, will now be sent to the president for approval.

The amendment allows the chief justice to nominate a judge if a committee member is unavailable. The original Act established a three-member committee, led by the chief justice and the two most senior judges, to hear cases before the Supreme Court.

Additionally, the ordinance mandates that a transcript of proceedings be made available to the public. It also includes the right to appeal against orders issued under Clause 3 of Article 184 of the Constitution, following the Supreme Court’s October 11, 2023 ruling that declared Sub-section 2 of Section 5 of the law unconstitutional.