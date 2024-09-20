FFC wins Best ESG Reporting Award for second consecutive year

ISLAMABAD - Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) was conferred with “Best ESG Reporting Award” for second consecutive year at 21st Annual Excellence Awards ceremony organised by the CFA Society Pakistan in Karachi. FFC was represented by Brig Zulfiqar Ali Haider, company secretary, and Syed Imran Rizvi, manager corporate affairs. The company secretary received the award on behalf of FFC. This award is an acknowledgement of best ESG practices, compliance towards international ESG disclosure frameworks with continued commitment to global ESG implementation mission.