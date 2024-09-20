Finance advisor decries sharp drop in cotton arrivals

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, criticized the significant decline in cotton arrivals, which have dropped by 61% in Sindh and 58% in Punjab, according to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aslam called the situation a severe setback for Pakistan’s agriculture and export potential. He attributed the decline to the Punjab government’s handling of wheat support prices and its impact on cotton sowing.

Aslam noted that despite the failure of proposed constitutional amendments, the Pakistan Stock Exchange is performing well, reflecting market disapproval of the amendments.