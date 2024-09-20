Five more matches decided in Inter Club Cricket

LAHORE - Five more matches were decided in the Inter Club Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds of Karachi. The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi. In the first match at Abbasi Gymkhana Ground, Good Luck CC beat Nazimabad Colts CC by 128 runs. Good Luck CC scored 225-10 in 30.4 overs and in reply, Nazimabad Colts were bundled out for 97 in 14.5 overs. In the second match at Student Ground, New Sangham CC beat Tooba Sports by 8 wickets. In the third match at Hafza Ground, Muhammad Hussain Colts CC beat Lasani Sports by 104 runs. The forth match played at Young Fighter Ground saw Ghaziyani Sports beating NK Universal CC by 75 runs while in the fifth match at Pak Star Ground, King Star CC beat RR Cricket Club by 107 runs.