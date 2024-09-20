Friday, September 20, 2024
Four women die as speeding truck crushes Mehndi ceremony in Gojra

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  A speeding truck tragically ran over a Mehndi ceremony taking place by the roadside in tehsil Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh, resulting in the deaths of at least four women and leaving eight others severely injured on late Wednesday night.

An eyewitness reported that the truck, which was carrying gravel, suddenly appeared on Jhang Road and struck the participants of the ceremony. The deceased women have been identified as Yasmin, Asma, Nimra, and Nisha. Rescue teams transported five injured individuals to THQ Hospital Gojra, while three others were taken to Allied Hospital Faisalabad, where their conditions are reported to be critical.

