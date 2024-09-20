GDA labels amendments to IRSA Act, construction of canals as anti-Sindh project by PPP

KARACHI - The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and its allied parties have labeled the amendments to the IRSA Act and the construction of six new canals as an anti-Sindh project by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). They have announced that their struggle will continue until these projects are stopped. They further stated that the entire province, from Karachi to Kashmore, is protesting against these plans. They accused the Zardari mafia of trying to make Sindh barren, asserting that PPP’s double-dealing and hypocritical policies will not be tolerated. They questioned why there is no demand for the resignation of those involved in the conspiracy if the PPP is truly against the amendments to the IRSA laws.

These views were expressed by Sardar Abdul Rahim and other leaders during a historic protest in front of the Karachi Press Club on Thursday. The protest, against the amendments to the IRSA laws and the construction of six new canals on the Indus River, saw participation from thousands of workers from eleven political, religious, and nationalist parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League Functional, JUI-F, PTI, Sindh United Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, Jeay Sindh Mahaz, People’s Workers Party, and the Democratic Awami Party.

In his keynote address, Sardar Abdul Rahim, GDA Secretary of Information and Functional Muslim League Sindh General Secretary, stated that the rulers should take heed, as the party has just started. He emphasized that there is no difference between Liaquatabad and Larkana today, as everyone is united for the protection of Sindh’s interests. He claimed that the government’s track record is filled with selling out Sindh’s interests and declared that all are united to remove the anti-Sindh PPP from power, and soon a “day of good riddance” will be celebrated.

Ali Palh Advocate from PTI said that from Karachi to Kashmore, people are chanting “thief” slogans against Asif Ali Zardari. He asserted that the IRSA Act is poison for them, and they reject the idea of one individual making decisions on behalf of the IRSA instead of a unanimous body. He vowed that the people would now decide their own fate and announced sit-ins in front of both the Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly against this decision.

Qari Usman from JUI claimed that only Sindh has the right over the Indus River, stating that this is also a religious ruling. He accused the PPP government of repeatedly dividing the country and making anti-Sindh decisions whenever they come to power. He invited the old PPP workers to reflect and free themselves from oppression, insisting that there is no precedent for the injustices being inflicted on Sindh.