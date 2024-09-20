Friday, September 20, 2024
Global artists to join Sindh’s cultural celebration from September 26: Asif Hyder Shah

September 20, 2024
KARACHI   -   Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Thursday said that the World Culture Festival will leave a lasting legacy, promoting cultural exchange, preserving traditional arts and inspiring creativity which will be a benchmark for future cultural festivals in Pakistan.

Talking to private news channels, he explained that the 35-day festival will commence on September 26 where the festival will provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talents alongside international performers.

This opportunity not only will further boost their confidence but also expose them to global audiences, paving the way for future collaborations and cultural exchange, he added.

 By bringing together artists from 40 countries, the festival fosters global connections and inspires a shared appreciation for cultural heritage, he said.

 The World Culture Festival Karachi will revitalise the city’s cultural landscape, cementing its status as a cultural hub, he said, adding, that this event will put Karachi on the global cultural map and will attract cultural enthusiasts. He said that this cultural festival will promote cultural diplomacy, strengthening ties between Pakistan and participating countries.

Secretaries also extend their gratitude to participating artists, sponsors, and partners. He said we are thankful for the support and collaboration that has made this festival possible.

Responding to a query, he said that the event aims to build lasting relationships with international artists and cultural institutions.

