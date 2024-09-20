Gold rate up by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs268,500 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs267,700 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs685 to Rs230,195 from Rs229,510 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs211,012 from Rs210,384, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,577 from $2,569, the Association reported.