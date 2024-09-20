Governor lauds Tech Training Lab project at Gomal University

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi praised the establishment of a Technical Training Lab at Gomal University, achieved with the collaboration of China.

Initial work on the Technical Training Lab has commenced, driven by the Governor’s special interest and directives from Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC). A meeting was convened at Gomal University to discuss the project, attended by key figures including Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah, Registrar Zahir Shah Marwat, and representatives from the Chinese organization UNI International, Zargham Abbas, and Ghufran Malook, PRO to the Governor and Incharge PID Regional Office Dera Muhammad Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting underscored the Governor’s priority of providing economic opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under the Youth Engagement and Women Empowerment Agenda, Gulmina Bilal has directed UNI International to equip local students with modern facilities for online marketing and trading.

Registrar Zahir Shah Marwat highlighted Gomal University’s strategic location at the intersection of three provinces, benefiting students from these regions. He emphasized the commitment of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah Khan to support such initiatives and the university administration’s proactive role in facilitating these efforts.

Marwat also commended the contributions of both the Governor and the Chinese organization. Delegation members inspected various parts of the university’s city campus, and a report will be prepared for presentation to NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal and the Chancellor of the University, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.