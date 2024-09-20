Govt set to consider approval for Cholistan Canal construction despite Sindh’s opposition

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is all set to consider the approval for the construction of Cholistan Canal despite strong opposition from the Sindh province.

Cholistan Canal and Systems phase-I project worth Rs211.399 billion is on the agenda of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, which is scheduled for today (Friday), official source told The Nation. According to the source, Sindh has raised objections to construction of Cholistan Canal Chobara Branch and the Sindh nationalist parties are protesting against the move. Sindh has conditioned the construction of the canal with the increase in water availability, the source said. Sindh has conveyed its objections to the Ministry of the Water Resources. Sindh’s position is that the availability of water should be increased before constructing the proposed canal. According to Punjab stance, Cholistan canal will get flood water for four months while water will be supplied from the Punjab part for the rest of the month. However, Sindh is not ready to accept the Punjab’s stance.

Sindh fears that the construction of the canals will reduce the province’s share of water. In response to Sindh’s objection, the Ministry of Water Resources has conveyed that the Ministry cannot solve this problem and the province should raise the issue in the Council of Common Interests. Now, the Sindh government will present its case against the Cholistan canal to the CCI. Similarly, the source said that the federal government is likely to extend China Pakistan Economic Corridor Support project for another three years. The PC-I of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Support project will be presented to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), the source said.

At the eleventh hour, several projects were added to the agenda of the meeting by the Minister of Planning Office, the source said. Even the PC-I of the project was not properly scrutinized for technical and economist appraisals. During the tenure of Jehanzeb Khan as Deputy Chief ample time was provided for the technical and economic appraisal of the projects. China Pakistan Economic Corridor Support project is about to expire during the ongoing fiscal year, therefore it is being extended till 2028, the source said.

Similarly, the project of Development Communication has also been added to the agenda of the CDWP at last moment. The project was started back in 2013, with the total allocation of Rs616 million. However, now the entire amount has been spent on salaries, advertisement and event organizing. Now the project is being extended and its cost is being upward revised. Similarly, a new project is being launched for the procurement of aircraft rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) vehicles for the new Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP), the source said.