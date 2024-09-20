Hashoo Foundation inaugurates ‘Crafts of Compassion’ outlet in KP

ISLAMABAD - Hashoo Foundation, in collaboration with UNHCR, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees, inaugurated the ‘Crafts of Compassion’ outlet at Shelton’s Rezidor in Peshawar. This initiative, part of UNHCR’s Livelihoods Improvement & Vocational Education - Hospitality Management Training (LIVE-HMT) Project, showcases the exceptional talent and craftsmanship of Afghan refugees, marking a significant step towards their economic independence and financial empowerment. The inauguration was attended by CEO of Hashoo Foundation, Haris Qayyum Khan, Head of UNHCR Sub-office Peshawar, Kofi Ohenenana Dwomo, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government officials, the Commissioner of the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees, and other distinguished guests. Following the success of ‘Crafts of Compassion’ outlets at Pearl-Continental Hotel, Malam Jabba and Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban, the outlet in Shelton’s Rezidor, Peshawar offers a wide range of handcrafted products, including embroidery, jewellery, and decorative pieces. These outlets provide Afghan refugees with a platform to showcase their skills, fostering economic independence and self-reliance through financial empowerment.

Kofi Ohenenana Dwomo, Head of UNHCR Sub-office Peshawar, praised the initiative, stating, “The Crafts of Compassion initiative is a beacon of hope for Afghan refugees. Our collaboration with Hashoo Foundation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government underscores our commitment to empowering refugees and helping them rebuild their lives with dignity.”

Haris Qayyum Khan, CEO of Hashoo Foundation, expressed his commitment to the cause, stating, “The opening of this outlet in Peshawar is not just about providing a market for these beautiful crafts; it is about giving Afghan refugees the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society. Specialising in creating sustainable value chains that drive livelihood opportunities for underserved communities, Hashoo Foundation is dedicated to supporting these talented artisans, from the very first step of capacity building and skill development to linking them to the market.”

The Livelihoods Improvement & Vocational Education - Hospitality Management Training (LIVE-HMT) Project, now in Phase III, has enabled 550 male and female Afghan refugees to build sustainable livelihoods. Hashoo Foundation’s targeted technical and entrepreneurship training has equipped them with market-driven skills, reinforcing its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals of promoting economic growth and decent work.

Established in 1988, Hashoo Foundation is one of Pakistan’s leading organisations in the development sector, committed to fostering knowledge-based and impact-oriented economic and social progress. It collaborates with the UN, INGOs, government entities, and other stakeholders on a wide range of programs in education, health, climate action, economic growth, sustainability, inclusion, and community development. With a strong presence both nationally and internationally, the foundation’s partnerships span various sectors and regions.