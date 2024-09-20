Friday, September 20, 2024
ICC delegation reviews Pindi stadium ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Web Desk
2:42 PM | September 20, 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation, led by ICC General Manager Wasim Khan, visited Rawalpindi's Pindi Stadium to assess preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The group, which included key officials like David Musgrave (Security Manager), Sarah Edgar (Senior Manager of Events), and Mansoor Manj (Broadcast Consultant), evaluated the ongoing upgrades and facilities. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials briefed the delegation, who also met with local security teams.

The delegation previously inspected Karachi’s National Stadium and is set to visit Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium next.PCB has allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of the three key venues.

The tournament will run from February 19 to March 9, 2025, with Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A, and Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa in Group B.

