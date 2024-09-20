IG FC holds jirga with tribal elders in Wana

WANA - In a significant move towards fostering peace and cooperation, Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IG FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South, Maj Gen Mehr Umar Khan, convened a jirga with local tribal elders and religious scholars in Wana, Lower South Waziristan, on Thursday.

The jirga included elders from the Ahmadzai Wazir, Suleman Khel, and Dotani tribes, as well as officials from the Frontier Corps, South Waziristan Scouts, and local administration. This was Maj Gen Mehr Umar Khan’s first formal meeting with the local tribes since his appointment as IG FC South.

The elders presented the general with a traditional tribal lungi, and key issues such as law and order, security, and public concerns were discussed. The gathering emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation for peace and stability in the region.