Friday, September 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IG FC holds jirga with tribal elders in Wana

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

WANA   -  In a significant move towards fostering peace and cooperation, Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IG FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South, Maj Gen Mehr Umar Khan, convened a jirga with local tribal elders and religious scholars in Wana, Lower South Waziristan, on Thursday.

The jirga included elders from the Ahmadzai Wazir, Suleman Khel, and Dotani tribes, as well as officials from the Frontier Corps, South Waziristan Scouts, and local administration. This was Maj Gen Mehr Umar Khan’s first formal meeting with the local tribes since his appointment as IG FC South.

The elders presented the general with a traditional tribal lungi, and key issues such as law and order, security, and public concerns were discussed. The gathering emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024