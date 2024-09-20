Independence Day celebrations conclude at PMC

Peshawar - The three-week-long Independence Day celebrations at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) concluded with a grand closing ceremony held at the college auditorium.

The event, themed “Palestine and the Unity of Thought,” aimed to raise awareness about the Palestinian cause and the essence of freedom through the lens of their ongoing struggle.

The ceremony honoured the winners of various competitions held during the celebrations. Awards were presented to students who excelled in essay writing, speech, poetry, milli songs, calligraphy, painting, and quiz competitions. These activities were designed to foster creativity and highlight the importance of unity, freedom, and cultural identity. Students from various academic institutions participated in the competitions.

Prof. Dr. Zahoor Swati, former Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University, Peshawar, delivered the concluding remarks, emphasizing that despite Pakistan’s challenges, it has continued to progress and proved itself as a viable state. He also pointed out that many of the nation’s current issues stem from a lack of understanding and non-adherence to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah, in her address, reiterated the significance of the Palestinian struggle, noting that without understanding their plight, the essence of freedom becomes difficult to grasp.

She stressed that the event sought to enlighten the youth about the ongoing issues in Palestine and encourage active participation in supporting their cause.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Haq Haneef, and Dr. Bakht Biland presented awards to the distinction holders. Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, CEO of Prime Foundation, Prof. Dr Hafeez Ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Executive Director, faculty members, and students.