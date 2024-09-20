Iqra University holds final textile thesis display 2024

ISLAMABAD - University’s Islamabad H-9 Campus came alive with creativity and innovation on Thursday as it unveiled Final Textile Thesis Display 2024.

This highly anticipated event celebrates the remarkable talent and craftsmanship of the graduating students from the esteemed Fashion and Design Department.

The display, a culmination of four years of rigorous training and artistic exploration, showcases a diverse array of visionary collections that reflect the students’ unique perspectives and creative prowess.

The event was graced by distinguished jurors from the industry, including Sana Akhtar, CEO of Potterswheel Design House and a visiting faculty member at several art universities, and Parbhat Amsal, a seasoned educator with over 20 years of teaching experience in the twin cities.

Sana Khan, Head of the Fashion and Design Department, warmly welcomed the jurors, providing them with exclusive insights into the students’ work.

“We are immensely proud to present the exceptional talent of our graduating students,” said Khan.

“Their creativity and dedication have culminated in an extraordinary display of fashion artistry, paving the way for their promising futures in the industry.”

The opening day of The Final Textile Thesis Display 2024 attracted a diverse audience, including students, parents, and community members, all eager to witness the innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship on display.

Shabahat Khan, Course Instructor for the Final Collection, accompanied the guests, offering detailed briefings on the showcased collections.

This event not only highlights the exceptional potential of Iqra University’s students but also reinforces the institution’s commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in the fashion industry.

The Final Textile Thesis Display 2024 is a testament to the university’s dedication to excellence in fashion education and its role in shaping the future of the industry.