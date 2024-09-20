IRSA Act not to be amended after Sindh PA resolution: Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the federal government has promised that there will be no amendment to the IRSA Act and therefore the GDA’s protest is of no use now.

He stressed that the establishment of the Constitutional Court will reduce the pressure of pending cases on the Supreme Court and talks are underway with other political parties including Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the 26th constitutional amendment “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will soon reach a final conclusion regarding the draft amendment,” she said while talking to the media in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

Nisar Khuhro said that the PPP had passed a unanimous resolution in the Sindh Assembly against the amendment to the IRSA Act. “Sindh does not accept any form of water theft and rejects any amendment to the act.” He said that water is a provincial subject and no comma or full stop can be changed in the IRSA Act without the will and consent of the province, nor can the federal government amend the act without the approval of the provinces. He said that when the caretaker government appointed the IRSA chairman, Sindh reacted strongly to which the federal government had to withdraw its decision.

Speaking to a question about the construction of a canal to settle millions of acres of Punjab under the Green Initiative Pakistan, Nisar Khoro said that if a canal is dug to settle the lands of Punjab, where will the water come from.

“This needs to be explained.”

He said that Sindh does not accept any link canal on the Indus River and Sindh will not allow anyone to encroach on the water. Responding to a question on constitutional amendments, Nisar Khoro said that the establishment of the constitutional court is included in the charter of democracy and the manifesto of the PPP and the establishment of the constitutional court will reduce the pressure of cases on the Supreme Court.

He said that the establishment of the Constitutional Court will not reduce the status of the Supreme Court as millions of cases are pending in the Supreme Court and the pressure on the Supreme Court will be reduced by taking constitutional matters to the Constitutional Court.

He said that there is no question of bringing the Chief Justice or not, the courts are independent. Therefore, whoever the Chief Justice is, he will be an independent judiciary. He said that the amendment of the constitution could not be done without a two-thirds majority, so Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in contact and meetings with other political parties, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that holding consensus meetings with the leaders of political parties for constitutional amendment is not a non-democratic process. He said that for the constitutional amendment, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Prime Minister have taken the democratic way to talk to the political parties, calling it a negative role is a non-democratic thinking.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon reach a final conclusion on the draft of the constitutional amendment and a consensus could be reached on the agreement. He said the constitutional amendment will be passed by the parliament with a two-thirds majority after a consensus among the political parties on the constitutional amendment.