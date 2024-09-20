Friday, September 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Israel bombs Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon after wave of deadly blasts

Israel bombs Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon after wave of deadly blasts
NEWS WIRE
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, International

Beirut, Lebanon   -   Israel bombed Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon on Thursday, after two waves of explosions targeted its communications systems, killing 37 people. Israel has not commented on the attacks in which Hezbollah operatives’ pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals.

The device explosions, involving pagers and walkie-talkies, killed 37 people across two days, including two children, and wounded more than 2,900 others, according to Lebanon’s health minister. Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said on Wednesday, in reference to his country’s border with Lebanon: “The centre of gravity is moving northward.” “We are at the start of a new phase in the war,” he warned.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024