Kinnaird hosts session on empowering women in sports

LAHORE - Kinnaird College for Women has hosted a pivotal seminar, focusing on the different aspects of empowering women in sports. The event was organized by the Sports Department at Kinnaird College for Women Lahore. Dr. Samara Afzal, a renowned GP, non-executive Board Director at Cricket Wales, and advocate for women’s empowerment, was the keynote speaker. Her insightful address highlighted the importance of integrating mental health support, nutritional strategies, and career guidance into the development of female athletes. Dr. Samara emphasized that creating a supportive environment that addresses these areas holistically is essential for maximizing performance and ensuring long-term success for women in sports. The talk was attended by Prof. Dr. Masha Asad Khan (Dean Social Sciences), coaching staff, international women cricketers including former captain Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Zafar, Kaynat Hafeez, Fareeha Mehmood as well as student athletes of Kinnaird College and Level-III coach Nadeem Zafar Gondal. Dr. Ammara Rubab, Head Sports, Kinnaird College also emphasised on the institution’s dedication to fostering an environment that supports the holistic development of its students.The seminar concluded with a Q&A session, where attendees engaged with Dr. Afzal on various aspects of her presentation, further enriching the discussion.