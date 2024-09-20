Friday, September 20, 2024
KP advisor briefed on Sehat Card program progress

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Advocate Ihtisham Ali, received a detailed briefing on the Sehat Card Program from CEO Dr. Riaz Tanoli on Thursday.

The briefing highlighted treatment packages offered under the program, with Rs. 40,000 per person and Rs. 200,000 per family for secondary care, and up to Rs. 400,000 for tertiary care. The program has provided free treatment to 10.5 million families across 753 hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with expenses amounting to Rs. 88 billion for 3.5 million individuals.

The advisor was informed of Rs. 19 billion in outstanding dues and instructed immediate action to revisit treatment packages. The program’s highest expenses were recorded at key hospitals in Peshawar.

Our Staff Reporter

