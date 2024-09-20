KP CM's direct negotiation plan with Afghanistan hits roadblock

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s initiative to directly negotiate with Afghanistan has encountered a setback.

Afghan Consul General Mohibullah Shakir clarified on Friday that such negotiations are the domain of the federal governments, not provincial authorities.

Spekaing to media, Shakir emphasized that discussions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are beyond the jurisdiction of a provincial government, underscoring the responsibility of the federal leadership to handle such matters.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,700-kilometre border and are important neighboring nations. Afghanistan, emerging from war, is ready to assist Pakistan in achieving regional peace,” Shakir stated.

He added that prosperity can only be achieved when both the government and its people work in unison.