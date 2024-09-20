Friday, September 20, 2024
KPRA seizes restaurant sales records over tax issues

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has seized the sales records of a restaurant at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange to address tax compliance issues.

The raid was conducted by a team from Mardan and Malakand, led by Assistant Collector Waqar Ahmed, on the directives of KPRA Director General Fauzia Iqbal.

Initial investigations indicated understated sales records, and further examination will determine the extent of discrepancies. DG KPRA Fauzia Iqbal emphasized that strict measures are in place against tax evasion and urged non-compliant taxpayers to cooperate to avoid legal action. She also encouraged the public to report tax evasion to KPRA.

The restaurant had previously been requested to implement the Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS), but non-compliance led to the raid.

