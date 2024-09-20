Legendary actor Nadeem to be honoured on his 83rd birthday

HYDERABAD - Legendary actor Nadeem would be honored by his fans on his 83rd birthday in a ceremony to be held in Press Club Auditorium on 27th September (Friday). Head of Malak Art Promoters Mala Yousuf Jamal informed here on Thursday that this function was being organized by Malak Art Promoters in connection with Pakistan Film Kasoti series (33). Eminent writers Khalil Rasheed and Abdul Ghani Ansari will host the event. While famous singers Prof Tanveer Siddiqui, Bahadur Lashari and others will sing and perform famous songs of Nadeem picturised in his different films.