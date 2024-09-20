Friday, September 20, 2024
LHC stops authorities from arresting Salman Akram Raja

LHC stops authorities from arresting Salman Akram Raja
September 20, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped the authorities concerned from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Salman Akram Raja until Monday.  Justice Abid Hussain Chattha passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by Raja seeking details of the cases registered against him.  The court also issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents and sought a reply.  The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that cases were being registered against his client, but the authorities concerned were not providing details. He pleaded with the court to direct the authorities to provide details of the cases against his client and stop his arrest.

