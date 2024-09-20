No matter what Israel does, the United States and its Western allies remain unwavering in their material, political, and diplomatic support for the state of Israel. This is evident from the recent visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to France, where he met with his counterpart and called for de-escalation in the Middle East, warning of the risks of a full-scale conflict. While Blinken outwardly presents himself as a peacekeeper, his long-standing support for Israel suggests these calls are little more than lip service.

If the U.S., France, the UK, Germany, and Italy were genuinely committed to peace, they would have halted arms shipments to Israel long ago—a step they could still take at any moment, fundamentally altering the dynamics of the conflict. Yet they have consistently refused. Washington has also remained silent on Israel’s use of explosive devices in communication systems in Lebanon, an act Israel has claimed responsibility for. This deliberate targeting of civilians, including children, in Beirut is a clear act of terrorism that should be recognised as such.

By refusing to condemn these actions, the United States reveals the hollowness of its calls for de-escalation. As Blinken made clear, the primary U.S. concern is that Hezbollah must stop its attacks on Israel. Thus, no matter how grave the crimes or how volatile the situation, the West will continue to back Israel, even if that support comes at the cost of further suffering for the people of the Middle East.