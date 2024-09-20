Friday, September 20, 2024
Maryam Khalid Rana sheds light on rising need for personal shoppers 

Web Desk
4:38 PM | September 20, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Fashion

In today’s fast-paced world, the demands of work and personal life often leave little time for shopping.

Many individuals find themselves juggling hectic schedules, making it increasingly challenging to dedicate time to browse stores or shop online. This is where personal shoppers come into play, providing a valuable service that caters to the needs of busy professionals. They not only cater to one industry but rather serve many others like food, medicine and other daily life necessities.

Maryam Khalid is one such entrepreneur who sheds light on the aspects of this growing industry. She rightly pinpoints about many obstacles like currency instability, ever-changing import policies of the government, delays due to courier shipments and most of all, social media constraints.

It is pertinent to mention that female entrepreneurs already face a lot of difficulties while working on their own. Maryam, being in the business since 2015, travels abroad extensively, and has become more than a personal shopper, she is also a fashion consultant to her clients who trust her for her choices and value for money.

The role of personal shoppers extends beyond fashion. Many clients rely on them to source medicines and health aid articles, ensuring they have access to necessary health products that might be difficult to find. This diverse range of services highlights the importance of personal shoppers in today’s society, as they cater to both style and wellness. Maryam’s many clients entirely depend on her for sourcing medicines and medical equipment for their families.

Another significant advantage of hiring a personal shopper is their ability to navigate SALE seasons effectively. They are skilled at identifying the best bargains and deals, ensuring clients get value for their money. By leveraging their knowledge of sales trends and promotions, personal shoppers can help clients save time and money, making the shopping experience more efficient and enjoyable.

In conclusion, Maryam feels that this market has a scope if they get the required support from the government regarding moderation, as well as facilitation in their policies.

The demands of modern life continue to grow, the need for personal shoppers is also on the rise. They provide invaluable support, allowing clients to focus on their careers and personal lives while ensuring they have access to the products they need, all while securing the best deals available.

