Minister Faisal Khokhar inaugurates Khelta Punjab Games

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar formally inaugurated the country’s biggest sporting event, CM Khelta Punjab Games 2024, on Thursday. The event was declared open during a press conference held here at National Hockey Stadium and was also marked by the presentation of the official logo of the games. Speaking to media, Faisal Khokhar said that U-22 competitions would be held in three tiers – inter-club at district level, inter-district at divisional level and inter-divisional at provincial level. The inter-club competitions will begin from Oct 2 to 11, inter-district events will be conducted from Oct 16 to 29 while the final phase of inter-division games will take place between Nov 2 to 7. The event will wind up with a grand closing ceremony having Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as the chief guest at Punjab Stadium on Nov 7. The mega sports event will be hosting more than a million male and female athletes and 15,000 clubs from all districts of Punjab. The inter-club level competitions shall comprise the following six sports, namely athletics, cricket (tape ball), badminton, football, hockey, and kabaddi.