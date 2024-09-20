Friday, September 20, 2024
Minister Kirmani criticises KPK government

Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had introduced historic package worth Rs 400 billion for farmers. While reacting on the statement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, here, he said the Punjab CM would launch tractor scheme and livestock card for farmers. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that according to auditor general report, irregularities of Rs 2800 billion had been made in 10 years tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was expert only in holding public gatherings and making hollow slogans.

He further said the KPK government had never focused on public welfare oriented projects.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was indebt of more than Rs 1000 billion, he said and questioned how they could criticize others with such poor performance.

Staff Reporter

