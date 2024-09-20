NUST, PEF join hands to support students

ISLAMABAD - National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the Professional Education Foundation (PEF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support financially challenged students enrolled at the university. The MoU was signed in a ceremony attended the officials of NUST and PEF to collaborate for this joint initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Rector NUST, Engr Javed Mehmood Bukhari commended the collaborative efforts and emphasized, “The support of philanthropists is crucial for NUST’s mission to become a need-blind institution, ensuring that no student is forced to leave their education due to financial constraints.” Chairman of PEF, Hafiz Ul Haq announced an expansion of support, including an increase in the number of scholarships, streamlined processes, and broader eligibility criteria to benefit a larger number of students.