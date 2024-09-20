Only most senior judge can be appointed as CJP: Mian Mateen

LAHORE - Trade leader and President Patriotic Companions Mian Mateen said Thursday that only the most senior judge can be appointed as the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). In a press statement, he said that under the present situation only Justice Mansoor Ali Shah could be appointed as the CJP. HE said that no controversy should be created on this issue and all people should avoid discussion or debate on this subject. He said that the country has been facing multiple issues and at this stage opening any new debate would be counterproductive. Mian Mateen also said that the ministry of law and the top court should issue a statement to clear ambiguity on this issue. He said that point scoring by any forum on this issue should be treated as contempt of the court.