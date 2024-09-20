Police arrest several PTI workers ahead of Lahore rally

Ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally scheduled in Lahore on September 21, the Punjab Police have arrested over 100 party workers.

These individuals have been placed under preventive detention, with orders issued for their custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.

Among those detained are prominent figures such as Aslam Iqbal, Mian Hasan (son of Mehmood ur Rasheed), Mehr Wajid, Waqas Amjad, Nadeem Bara, and 42 others. The police claim these individuals were involved in actions that could potentially disrupt public order and create unrest.

In response, PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, seeking to halt further arrests and safeguard their constitutional right to hold peaceful rallies. The rally, set to take place at Minar-e-Pakistan, has been called by party chairman Imran Khan to assert democratic rights.

The legal plea, submitted by Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani, argues that the police are violating the constitutional rights of PTI members by arresting them ahead of the rally. The petitioners have urged the court to intervene, requesting that the authorities be instructed to cease the arrests and allow the event to proceed peacefully.