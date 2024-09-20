Friday, September 20, 2024
Over 90pc of housing societies in KP operating illegally

Web Desk
12:59 PM | September 20, 2024
National

A recent report from the Housing Department revealed that more than 90% of housing societies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are functioning illegally.

Out of 822 societies, 495 (60%) are illegal, while 247 (30%) are unregistered. Only 80 housing societies in the province have legal standing. The Dera Ismail Khan division is particularly affected, with 254 illegal societies in operation.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued notices to eight private housing societies in Lahore for illegally using the Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) name and logo. These societies marketed and sold plots under the false pretense of affiliation with WAPDA. Legal action will follow for any unauthorized affiliations.

