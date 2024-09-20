OxfordAQA and OUP collaborate with The City School to offer International GCSEs, A-levels

KARACHI - Oxford AQA and Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan have agreed to collaborate with The City School (TCS), one of the largest private school networks in Pakistan, to offer Oxford AQA International GCSEs and A-levels to the TCS students in the country. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s educational landscape.

Oxford AQA, is a partnership between Oxford University Press (a department of the University of Oxford) and AQA, the largest and fastest growing exam board in the UK. They provide a variety of GCSEs, AS, and A-level qualifications to schools globally. Oxford AQA in Pakistan offers a range of International GCSEs and A Levels, including the three compulsory subjects – Islamiyat, Urdu, and Pakistan Studies.

Fathima Dada, Managing Director, Education at Oxford University Press, commented on this news: “We are delighted that The City School will bring the transformative power of Oxford AQA to their students. The unique Fair Assessment approach of our international GCSE, AS, and A-level exams, provides all students with an equal opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.”

Dr Farzana, Group Chairperson and Founder of The City School Group, remarked that the collaboration is a significant step in expanding their reach to meet the demands of quality education. She noted that this collaboration enhances their diverse range of international qualifications, offering students the best educational opportunities.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of Oxford University Press, Pakistan, stated that this strategic partnership will enable OUP to provide high-quality, globally recognized qualifications to students in Pakistan, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.