Pak Suzuki discontinues iconic Bolan 'Cary Daba', announces Suzuki Every as successor

Pak Suzuki has officially ended the production of its iconic Bolan minivan, commonly known as ‘Cary Daba’.

The vehicle, widely used for commercial purposes, was phased out due to its outdated design and lack of modern safety features, leading to a decline in sales. The last unit, marked with chassis number 01151691, has rolled off the production line.

Suzuki has announced that the Cary Daba will be replaced by the Suzuki Every, a more modern and feature-rich minivan. The Suzuki Every was unveiled at a recent auto show, and its launch is expected to take place in mid-October, pending import challenges.

At the time of discontinuation, the prices of the Suzuki Bolan variants were:

Bolan VX Euro II: Rs1,940,000

Bolan Cargo Van Euro II: Rs1,944,000

Earlier in May, Pak Suzuki Motor Company reduced car prices by up to Rs710,000.