Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, security: Joe Biden

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden has said his country will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of the time. The US President was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh who presented his credentials to him in Washington DC, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Joe Biden said the relationship between the two countries remains important for regional stability and security. He said we appreciate US-Pakistan cooperation on countering terrorist threats. He noted the two countries share a desire to build upon their bilateral relationship and strengthen their ties. The US President said both the countries stand united in the face of significant challenges posed by climate change, regional security threats, and global health security. We should continue highlighting common interests in security, trade and investment, economic growth, the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework and prosperity.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said Pakistan is ready to enhance its trade with the United States and absorb US investments in alternative energy, green technology, industry, digital platforms, higher education, and other areas of mutual benefit.

He emphasized the important role being played by Pakistan’s large and dynamic diaspora community in the United States, terming them a bridge between the two countries. He stated that Pakistan and the United States have a rich legacy of cooperative relations and have laid multiple foundations to strengthen bilateral ties.