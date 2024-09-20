Pakistan condemns use of electronic means for terrorism by Israel in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks in Lebanon through the detonation of electronic equipment and said that the use of cyber and electronic means to commit terrorism in foreign countries was reprehensible. “Pakistan strongly condemns this week’s attacks in Lebanon carried out through detonation of electronic equipment. The use of cyber and electronic means to commit terrorism in foreign countries is reprehensible,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly press briefing. She said the terror attacks were the manifestation of Israel’s alarming adventurism in the region, endangering peace and security. “Pakistan reaffirms its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel accountable for its acts of international terrorism and violation of international laws.” She said Pakistan called for full implementation of ICJ Advisory Opinion delivered on July 19 this year and welcomed the United Nations General Assembly resolution to turn the Advisory Opinion of the ICJ into action. Foreign Office says Pakistan is committed to the full implementation of Indus Water Treaty. Responding to the queries of media persons at her weekly news briefing regarding India’s notice seeking reassessment of the treaty, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan considers the Indus Water Treaty as an important one and hopes that India will also comply with its provisions. The spokesperson pointed out that the two countries have a mechanism of Indus Water Commissioners and all issues pertaining to this treaty can be discussed in it. Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan had rejected the explanation given by the Afghan side on the disrespect of Pakistan’s national anthem by Afghan officials in a ceremony, as it was against the diplomatic norms. She said Pakistan had conveyed strong displeasure to the Afghan authorities, stressing that any individual enjoying diplomatic status should respect the national anthem and flag of the host country. Pakistan reserves the right to take action in accordance with the diplomatic norms and practices, she added.

To a question, she clarified that as per data, Acting Consul General, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir in Pakistan had a valid visa and enjoyed diplomatic status.

Spokesperson Baloch said the first phase of ‘Farcical’ election exercise in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) conducted under Indian supervision carried no legal value in the eyes of international law.

“The relevant UN Security Council resolutions clearly state that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through a UN-supervised plebiscite. Any other process cannot serve as substitute for the grant of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris,” she remarked. She said 14 political parties had been outlawed there and many political leaders were in detention, therefore such an exercise in the atmosphere of fear and intimidation had no validity.

Responding to a query, the spokesperson said Pakistan had applied for BRICS membership and yet awaited the response, as being a developing country, Pakistan was qualified to join the group.

Asked about 11 Pakistani nationals, stuck in the transnational online scamming syndicates based in the neighbouring counties of Thailand across its borders, the spokesperson said Pakistan embassy in Myanmar was in contact with the families to ensure the early release of Pakistani nations from illegal detention of criminals and their repatriation.