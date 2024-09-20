Pakistan elected IAEA Board of Governors member

Pakistan has been elected as a Member of the Board of Governors (BOG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the 21st time, reaffirming the country’s active participation in the agency’s initiatives promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

This achievement reflects Pakistan’s longstanding contribution to the IAEA's vision of leveraging atomic energy for peace and development, according to a news release issued on Thursday.

The election took place during the IAEA’s 68th General Conference, a significant event that also brought international recognition for Pakistan’s Nuclear Medicine, Oncology, and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI). The flagship hospital of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in Islamabad was praised for its contributions to cancer diagnosis, treatment, and knowledge sharing with regional member states.

During two side events of the conference, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi acknowledged NORI’s role in cancer care and its designation as one of the first five prestigious IAEA Anchor Centres under the “Rays of Hope” initiative. Grossi recalled his visit to the hospital in February 2023, expressing admiration for its state-of-the-art facilities and its leadership in regional cancer care.

“NORI has demonstrated exemplary progress as an Anchor Centre, showing immense potential to aid less-equipped cancer care facilities in the region. The efforts of the entire team deserve great appreciation,” said Grossi.

The second side event, titled "Pakistan-IAEA: Collaboration of Hope", showcased the contributions of PAEC’s 19 cancer hospitals, including NORI, which handle 40,000 new cancer cases annually and manage 80% of the country’s cancer burden.

PAEC Chairman Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar emphasized the critical role of nuclear technology in healthcare and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to leveraging nuclear science for socio-economic progress.