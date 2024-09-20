Pakistan keen to expand trade, security ties with Russia: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia.

The prime minister, talking to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who called on him here, conveyed that Pakistan considered strengthening relations with Russia as an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that he looked forward to welcoming his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month.

Recalling his “very fruitful” discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year and conveyed his thanks to President Putin for sending the high-level delegation to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation.

DPM Overchuk thanked the PM for the warm welcome and reiterated Russia’s resolve to deepen relations with Pakistan. He characterized Pakistan-Russia relations as constructive and mutually beneficial. The two sides agreed to maintain regular contacts.

The prime minister also witnessed signing of an MoU between Russia and Pakistan, which signifies the shared understanding and desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually advantageous cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science & technology and education.

PM Shehbaz to attend UNGA session from Sep 23-27

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to participate in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from September 23-27, 2024.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and senior government officials, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly press briefing here Thursday.

In his address at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and express support for the role of the United Nations in forging global peace, security, and prosperity.

He will also emphasize the importance of addressing long-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the question of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, he will attend several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session, including the High-level Meeting on Existential Threats Posed by Sea-level Rise and the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Leadership for Peace.

The bilateral meetings with world leaders, meetings with the UN Secretary-General and President of the UN General Assembly, and members of the Pakistani diaspora are also on the agenda of the prime minister’s visit.

Simultaneously, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will also participate in several high-level events and bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

Besides representing Pakistan at the Summit of the Future, convened by the UN Secretary-General on September 22-23, Ishaq Dar will also take part in several ministerial meetings, including the OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers; Meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir; Ministerial Meeting of G77 and China; and The Non-Aligned Movements Ministerial meeting.

The spokesperson said that the prime minister’s upcoming participation in the 79th UNGA session would be an opportunity to present Pakistan’s policy perspective on important issues on the global agenda and reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to the purpose and principles of the UN Charter and international peace and security.